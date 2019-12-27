Daryl Gurney dumped out of World Championship

Another of the big guns at the World Darts Championships in London has crash out of the competition.
Derry’s Daryl Gurney is gone after losing to Englishman Glen Durrant by 4-sets-to-2.
Gurney, the sixth seed, never lead in the match trailing in sets from the start.
He leveled the game at 2-2 but Durrant, a three time in a row BDO winner at Lakeside, won the final two sets to progress to the last sixteen.
The defeat for Gurney ends the Irish interest in the competition.
Daryl was disappointed with his performance.