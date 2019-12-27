Council steps up campaign to highlight LK smoky coal ban

Donegal County Council is embarking on a door to door campaign in Letterkenny Town and its environs to highlight the fact that there is a ban on the burning of Smoky Coal.

The council says the ban imposed in Dublin almost 30 years ago has had a positive impact, and there can be similar benefits in Donegal.

However, the council has published figures showing there are breaches, and last weekend saw indications from the EPA that Letterkenny has a serious issue with air pollution.

The council is now publishing real time information on air quality in Letterkenny, after the council and the EPA commissioned an air quality monitoring station in the town in May of this year.

The council has published two graphs for comparison purposes from the station, one showing a two week period in June, and the other a two week period in mid-October.

Thjere were no excedences in Particulate Matter in June, but seven in October, particularly over weekends.

The council believes these breaches are linked to the burning of fossil fuels.

Public Health Specialist Dr Laura Heavey says the smoky coal ban is a positive initiative to improve the health of people in Donegal, particularly as new reports from the World Health Organisation are now linking long term exposure to air pollution to health issues, like dementia, Parkinson’s disease and neuro-developmental, as well as respiratory conditions such as COPD.

She says since Dublin city imposed a smoky coal ban back in 1990, it’s been calculated that 369 lives are being saved annually, and if observed, the Letterkenny ban could also have a positive impact.

Council report in full –

Now that we have entered the heating season, Donegal County Council is reminding

householders in the Letterkenny and environs area that there is a ban on the burning of Smoky

Coal.

With real time air quality information at our fingertips on www.donegalcoco.ie the public can

see the impacts that burning smoky coal is having on the air quality in Letterkenny.

The Environmental Protection Agency manages the national ambient air quality monitoring

network and, in association with Donegal County Council, installed and commissioned the air

quality station in Letterkenny in May 2019. This station now provides automated, provisional

results for Particulate matter (PM 10, PM2.5) and Sulphur Dioxide (SO2).



In Donegal, Particulate matter (PM 10, PM2.5) coming from the burning of solid fuel for home

heating is the main cause of poor air quality and it impacts on health through disorders of the

heart and lungs.

Dr Laura Heavey, Specialist Registrar in Public Health Medicine, says, “the smoky coal ban is a

really positive initiative to improve the health of people in Donegal. We know that air pollution

increases symptoms and hospital admissions for those with asthma, COPD and other lung

diseases. It can also trigger heart attacks and strokes, through damage to the blood vessel

walls.

“New reports from the World Health Organisation are now linking long term exposure to air

pollution to other health issues, like dementia, Parkinson’s disease and neuro-developmental

disorders in children. Air pollution has also been linked to poor pregnancy outcomes, such as

low birth weight babies” explains Dr. Heavey.

She adds “Dublin city imposed a smoky coal ban back in 1990. Dr Luke Clancy, a respiratory physician in

Dublin, has calculated that the ban saved 369 lives per year in Dublin, based on rates of heart and lung

disease before and after the ban. If everyone in Letterkenny complies with the ban, we could see a

similar impact here on the health of people in Donegal.”

Graphs taken from the Letterkenny Air Quality station, show a two week period in June and a

two week period in mid-October and it is clear to see that there were no breaches of either

limit during the two weeks in June, (left hand side), while the change to colder autumn

weather around mid October has seen 7 breaches of the PM10 limit and 12 breaches of the

PM2.5 limit over two weekends. These breaches are linked to the burning of fossil fuels

because the influence of traffic is expected to be much reduced at weekends.

Suzanne Bogan, Waste Awareness Officer with Donegal County Council is urging householders

to use longer lasting low smoke fuels over the winter months saying “you can make a

difference over the winter burning season by using longer lasting low smoke fuels, such as low

smoke coal or wood, kindling, fire logs, fire starter logs; or turf or turf products.

“If using low smoke coal make sure that the bags are clearly labelled low smoke coal,

smokeless fuel or approved fuel.” Householders are obliged to comply with the smoky coal ban

when burning fuel and should discuss the many different types of low smoke fuels that are

available with their local coal merchant.

The other key part of this legislation is that coal retailers and coal merchants are not permitted

to market, sell or distribute smoky coal inside the ban area. Donegal County Council will be

working with the Revenue Commissioners, in a multi-agency enforcement initiative, focusing

on the coal retail / merchant sector. This will involve the inspection of delivery lorries and new

legislation has also made provision for fixed penalty notices for breaches of the legislation

within the coal sector ranging from €250 – €1,000.

“It is important to remember that the sole purpose of this law is to deliver cleaner air” says

Suzanne Bogan and “it is only through the continued support of householders, coal retailers

and merchants that improvements in air quality will continue”.

For more information or to report a breach of the law contact Donegal County Council on 074

9153900 or visit www.donegalcoco.ie or visit www.dccae.gov.ie .