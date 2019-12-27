2019 sets new record for number of Irish passports issued

A Sligo, Leitrim and South Donegal TD says the upsurge in people from Northern Ireland and Great Britain applying for Irish passports is a result of Brexit.

Over 900 thousand Irish passports have been issued this year – a 7 per cent increase on last year.

New figures show nearly 100 thousand first-time applications came from people living in Northern Ireland or Great Britain.

On one day, nearly 6 thousand people applied for a passport.

Deputy Martin Kenny says it’s clear many people want to remain part of the European Union…………