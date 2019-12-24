Two building projects for Royal & Prior

Education Minister Joe McHugh has announced plans for two seperate building projects at the Royal and Prior in Raphoe.

One of the projects will provide new science facilities and other classrooms, the other will see improvements to the sports hall.

In the first of the initiatives, the Department of Education has approved funding to convert part of the school into three science labs and a prep area, one art room and one construction studies room.

Separately, the school has been included in a border communities project funded through the Department of Foreign Affairs, and supported by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

That will involve see upgrade work to the sports hall, which has left school staff and students facing serious health and safety concerns.

The project is being funded through in the Department of Foreign Affairs as part of wider investment in sports facilities in border communities.

Minister Joe Mc Hugh says his department’s Building Unit will support the border school project by assisting with expertise required for the planning.