Ryan Connolly signs for Finn Harps

Finn Harps has announced the signing of Ryan Connolly ahead of the 2020 season.

The former Galway captain is making a return to the League of Ireland having taken a year out to focus on work commitments. The 27-year-old brings some added experience to Ollie Horgan’s squad having enjoyed spells at Derby County, Ayr United, Sligo Rovers, Shamrock Rovers and most recently Galway United.

Speaking to club media, Connolly spoke of his desire to get back into football: “I’m buzzing to be given the opportunity by Ollie and Finn Harps to play again. After taking a year out I’ve never been more hungry to play and push on with Harps. I just can’t wait to get going.”

After the signing, manager Ollie Horgan said: “When I spoke to Ryan it was clear he was itching to get back on the pitch and we’re happy he’s signed with us. He’s a talented player and has been known to chip in with a few goals too which aren’t easy got in the Premier Division. We’re doing our best to build a squad to compete next year and it’s great to have Ryan as part of that.”

