Organised crime gang behind fresh spate of car thefts

Gardai believe that an organised crime gang is behind the fresh spate of car thefts in Donegal.

Mass and church goers in Castlefinn and Drumoghill fell victim to the criminals on Sunday with cars extensively damaged and cash and other items stolen.

Investigations are continuing but Gardai say that this gang believed to behind the thefts are highly mobile and are warning that they could attempt the same on Christmas Eve, when gifts are left in cars .

Donegal Crime Prevention Officer Paul Wallace says this gang will be hoping people will be careless as spirits run high and is urging everyone not to get complacent: