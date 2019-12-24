Garda warning as local woman almost falls victim to scam

Gardai in Donegal have issued a warning after receiving an alert from a local bank that one of their customers almost fell victim to a phishing scam in recent days.

The lady concerned received a call from someone who informed her that the amount of €39 had been taken from her account.

The woman was instructed to dial 1 if she wished to further discuss this deduction and when she so, she was transferred to someone who informed her that someone had tried to spend money from her account.

The lady agreed to grant remote access to her PC to the caller and she then was instructed to log into her banking online facility.

When this was done, the caller harvested the lady’s personal information.

They set up a fraudulent beneficiary onto her account. To set up a beneficiary on an account an activation code is required and this was sent to the phone of the lady in question by text.

She did not supply the caller with this code and therefore no funds were transferred to the fraudulent account. The caller’s number in this case started with 0044123.

Gardai are urging the public to advise elderly or vulnerable neighbours and friends of the fact that these scam calls are very common. Advise them to hang up should they receive such a call and to contact their bank directly.

Genuine banks/businesses will not ask for personal details nor will they ever request remote access to your PC.