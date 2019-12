Councillors’ salaries may be set to increase by up to 47 per cent next year.

The government will be presented with a report on pay and expenses for almost 1,000 local representatives shortly.

According to the Irish Examiner, it will mean councillors’ salaries will increase by 8,000 euro, to 25,000 euro, in 2020.

But Local Government Minister John Paul Phelan says unvouched for expenses for local politicians will end.