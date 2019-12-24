Council reminding the public ’tis the season to recycle’

Donegal County Council is reminding the public tis the season to recycle.

There are six Recycling Centres Donegal located at Carndonagh, Letterkenny, Milford, Dungloe, Stranorlar and Laghey with various opening times over the festive period.

These centres have an extensive free area and also have a charged recycling area.

Waste items such as glass, cans, textiles, batteries and electrical goods are all accepted free of charge.

There is a range of charges from €1 to €8 for recycling paper, hard plastic, cardboard, cartons and waste oils.

The centres at Carndonagh, Milford and Letterkenny will all be closed tomorrow Christmas Day while on St. Stephens Day, Letterkenny, Stranorlar, Laghey and Dungloe will be closed.

Carndonagh, Milford and Letterkenny centres will also be closed on New Years Day.

Centres at Letterkenny and Stranorlar are closing at the earlier time today of 2pm.

For more details on opening hours, recycling and waste management information please visit Donegalcoco.ie.