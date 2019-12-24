Could the old Carndonagh Riverwalk reopen?

Councillors in North Inishowen have been told it’s possible that other areas made more noise in the wake of the 2017 flooding, and that’s why they received funding first.

The comment was made at a recent Municipal District Meeting as members discussed the possibility of reopening the old Carndonagh River Walk.

Members were told that a survey is taking place, and costings are currently being prepared for the possible redevelopment of the walk.

Initial indications are that additional land will be required to progress this project, with the schools who own that land being contacted.

Cllr Albert Doherty says some of the outstanding issues do go back to the floods………..