Bishops speak of the message of Christmas

The Bishop of Raphoe has said those who are lonely and bereaved at Christmas time are the people who are closest to his heart.

Bishop Alan Mc Guckian was speaking at this morning’s special edition of the Nine til Noon Show which was broadcast from the Courtyard Shopping Centre in Letterkenny.

He said the message of the season is one which goes beyond Santa Claus………

Meanwhile, the Bishop of Derry and Raphoe acknowledged that many people face difficulties at Christmas time, and there can be tensions within families

However, Bishop Andrew Forster stressed that the Christmas message is one which brings hope………