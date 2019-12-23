Thieves target mass & church goers in fresh spate of break-ins

Thieves are continuing to target mass and church goers in Donegal with a number of cars broken into yesterday morning.

Significant damage was caused to vehicles parked at St. Mary’s Church in Castlefin, St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill and Carnowen Presbyterian Church in Castlefin with a quantity of cash stolen.

Investigations are continuing into a theft from a car parked at St.Mary’s Church in Castlefin between 11am and 11.40am in the car park while the owner was at mass.

The passenger side window of the car was smashed and a handbag was stolen from the foot-well of the car.

There was very little money in the bag but there was quite a bit of damage caused to the car.

Two cars were also targeted in St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill between 10am and 10.25am yesterday morning.

The front passenger window was smashed on each car. Nothing was taken from one of the cars but there were a few items taken from the other, namely a black Apple ipad and a handbag.

This bag contained two epi-pens and an inhaler belonging to a child.

Meanwhile, a car was broken into at Carnowen Presbyterian Church in Castlefin at around 10.30am.

The locking mechanism of the boot was damaged and a small sum of cash was stolen.

Gardai in Letterkenny are investigating all thefts anyone with information is being asked to 0749167100.