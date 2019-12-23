Missing Dublin teenager may be in Donegal – Gardai

A missing teenager from Dublin may be in the Donegal area.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Jade Burns.

The 17 year old is missing the Blanchardstown area since 29th November.

She is described as being approximately 5’9″, with blonde hair, of medium build with blue eyes.

It is believed that Jade may have travelled to both the Donegal and Longford areas in the time she has been missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Blanchardstown on 01 666 7000.