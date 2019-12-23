Gardai in Letterkenny urge domestic abuse victims to seek help

Gardai in Letterkenny are urging those locally who may be experiencing domestic to not suffer in silence.

They say that the number of calls they receive of a domestic nature rises dramatically at Christmas time.

Garda Grainne Doherty says that there are a number of organisations that are more than willing to help and that Gardai are also available 24/7:

If anyone is in need of help over the Christmas period then they can call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 9167100, Buncrana Garda Station on 074 9320540, Milford Garda Station on 0749153060 or Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 9858530. These stations are open 24/7.

Alternatively call 999 if you are in an emergency situation. There is a 24 hours helpline for the Donegal Women’s Domestic Violence service and it is 1800 262677.