Donegal TD urges continued government effort for undocumented Irish

A cautious welcome has been given to news that the Government is working on a visa process with the United States with calls for work to also continue in tandem for the undocumented Irish.

The E3 visa process is currently available to Australian nationals and enables them to get visas to work and live in the United States.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says many people in Donegal have loved ones who have been abroad for many years and are unable to come home with emotions particularly high over the issue at Christmas time.

While acknowledging that immigration is a hugely divisive issue in American politics, Deputy McConalogue stressed the need to keep the matter to the forefront at every opportunity: