Conor McCormack has rejoined Derry City for the 2020 season.

He first signed with the Candystripes in the summer of 2015 where he spent a season and a half before moving to Cork City.

During his time at Turners Cross, the 29-year-old won the league and FAI Cup double in 2017 before being handed the captain’s armband in 2018.

Derry are due to kick off their 2020 season away to champions Dundalk on February 14th.