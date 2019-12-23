Catholic Primate says Border Poll calls are “premature”

The Catholic Primate of Ireland says calls for an early Border Poll are premature, because a deeper unity is needed first.

Archbishop Eamon Martin is urging the North’s parties to put aside their differences and restore the Stormont Assembly.

There were talks aimed at breaking the three-year deadlock last week, but they broke down.

The Northern Secretary is threatening to call Assembly elections if there’s still a stalemate in mid-January.

Archbishop Martin wants a breakthrough in the new year, and says a united Ireland shouldn’t be on the agenda right now……………