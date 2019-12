Sinn Féin says it’s impossible for political leaders north or south of the border to rule out a poll on unity if that’s the will of the people.

The party’s responding to Fianna Fáil leader Mícheál Martin, who says support for Irish unity shouldn’t be confused with Brexit.

Deputy Martin says there’s an “emerging middle ground” in Northern Ireland that should be supported.

But Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty says opinion poll results may force the hand of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland: