More than 75,000 euro has been raised to support the family and friends of Donegal nurse who died in a freak accident in Australia on Friday.

26-year-old Mary Ellen Molloy from Ardara, Donegal died when a tree fell on a car she was travelling in.

Two other young women were in the car at the time – one suffered non-life threatening injuries while the other escaped unhurt.

A GoFundMe page was set up by St Kevin’s GAC in Melbourne for the three women who are all club members.