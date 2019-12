It has been confirmed that a young Donegal woman has died in Australia.

Mary Ellen Molloy, a 26 year old from Ardara, daughter of Terence and Angela Molloy, was working in Melbourne as a nurse at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.

Mary Ellen died as a result of an accident when a tree feel on top of the taxi she was travelling in on Friday around 4pm Irish time.

Arrangements are being made at this time for her repatriation.