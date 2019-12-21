Transfer of patients from Lifford Hospital put on hold

It has been confirmation that the transfer of patients from Lifford Hospital, due to take place on January 6th 2020, has been put on hold.

It follows a meeting that was held on Thursday past by Friends of Lifford Hospital, where concerns were raised about the transfer of long stay patients.

Friends of Lifford Hospital have thanked those who attended the meeting and who were responsible for the positive news received.

They also thanked local councillors and TDs in attendance, who carried out their promise of immediate help by contacting the HSE to delay the transfer.

Chairperson of Friends of Lifford Hospital John Quinn says this comes as positive news: