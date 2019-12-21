Reaction to Four Masters Donegal Minor League win

Four Maters are the Donegal Minor League champions for 2019, they defeated Termon on a scoreline of 2-09 to 2-04

The Donegal Town side trailed early to a Mark Gallagher goal but they fought back and were level on half time after Cillian Faulkner slotted passed the Termon keeper.

A couple of quick scores had Four Masters 1-08 to 1-03 up before Richard O’Rourke scored Four Masters second goal of the game.

Jamie Grant got a late goal for Termon but Four Masters held on to claim the title.

After the game Frank Craig spoke with Four Masters joint-managers John and Kevin Sinclair…