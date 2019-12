Letterkenny Rugby Club have moved to second in the Kukuri Ulster Championship 3 after they beat Strabane 18-14 at Dave Gallagher Park.

Monaghan lead the way in the Championship eight points ahead of Letterkenny, who themselves are three clear of Newry in third.

In the Soni Ulster Rugby Championship Division 2, City of Derry suffered their fourth defeat in a row when they were defeated 59-17 by Omagh, in Omagh.

Omagh have moved to second in the table level on points with City of Armagh