Institute twice led away at Dungannon Swifts but they had to settle for a 2-2 draw.

Cormac Burke fired Stute ahead after eight minutes but that was quickly cancelled out by Dougie Wilson just one minute later.

It was 2-1 shortly before half time when Burke scored his and Institute’s second.

Wilson was then red carded on 79 minutes as things looked to be going Stute’s way but Michael Carvill netted for Swifts six minutes from time to ensure a share of the points.