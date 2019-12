The Gteic hub in Ghaoth Dobhair will be hosting an open day on Monday as part of a national initiative to promote opportunities available locally to work globally.

Gteic Innovation and Digital Hubs in Mayo, Galway, Kerry and Cork will also be taking part.

Amy Ní Colgan, Bainisteoir Gteic Ghaoth Dobhair says it’s a great opportunity particularly for immigrants who are home for Christmas to view the facilities and supports available: