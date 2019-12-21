Four Masters claim Donegal Minor League Division One title

By
admin
-

Four Masters are the Donegal Minor League Division One champions after they defeated Termon 2-09 to 2-04.

Termon started the game the well and Mark Gallagher fired in a goal after just a minute and 15 seconds.

Cillian Faulkner slotted the ball past the Termon keeper to ensure the sides would go into haf-time level at 1-02 a piece.

A flurry of quick points midway through the second half put Four Masters 1-08 to 1-03 in front.

Richard O’Rourke scored Four Masters second goal of the game heading into injury time to leave the Donegal Town side 2-08 to 1-04 ahead.

Jamie Grant grabbed a consolation goal for Termon deep into injury time to reduce the gap but Four Masters held on to claim the title.

Frank Craig was in Burt for Highland Radio Sport…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR