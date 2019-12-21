Four Masters claim Donegal Minor League Division One title

Four Masters are the Donegal Minor League Division One champions after they defeated Termon 2-09 to 2-04.

Termon started the game the well and Mark Gallagher fired in a goal after just a minute and 15 seconds.

Cillian Faulkner slotted the ball past the Termon keeper to ensure the sides would go into haf-time level at 1-02 a piece.

A flurry of quick points midway through the second half put Four Masters 1-08 to 1-03 in front.

Richard O’Rourke scored Four Masters second goal of the game heading into injury time to leave the Donegal Town side 2-08 to 1-04 ahead.

Jamie Grant grabbed a consolation goal for Termon deep into injury time to reduce the gap but Four Masters held on to claim the title.

Frank Craig was in Burt for Highland Radio Sport…