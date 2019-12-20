‘No pain no gain’ as more works planned for Donegal

A Donegal County Councillor hopes that efficient traffic management plans will be place for various road projects in Donegal next year but says it’s very much a case of no pain no gain.

As part of a Government announcement yesterday, around 44 million euro was sanctioned to the local authority to carry out road improvements across the county next year.

2019 saw a significant amount of traffic disruption due to works, particularly around the Letterkenny area.

While acknowledging the impact this had on traders, Cllr Michael McBride says we need to be looking at the bigger picture: