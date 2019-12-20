New school building a step closer for Scoil Íosagáin in Buncrana

A major building project at Scoil íosagáin in Buncrana has moved a step closer after Education Minister Joe McHugh confirmed the school has been given the green light to draw up a shortlist of builders.

The process will run alongside the review of the design and plans for the new school, which Minister Mc Hugh says will help fast-track the project to tender.

Her confirmed the Department’s Building Unit has received the final designs and planning documents from the school’s design team, and is now reviewing those documents.

