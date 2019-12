Donegal man John Downey has been granted bail.

The 67 year old from Creeslough is to be released on conditions including a £225,000 cash surety.

He is facing prosecution for the murder of two UDR soldiers in 1972 in Fermanagh.

The judge ruled today that the surety, along with the offer of a bail address in Belfast, eased any concerns he may try to flee.

He had been previously denied bail based on the risk that he could attempt to abscond.