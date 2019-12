The DUP have been blamed for holding up a deal which would see the return of the Stormont Executive.

Last night, Northern Ireland’s Secretary of State said he believes a deal could be reached imminently – but not all parties are on board.

The DUP says it won’t be forced into a deal before Christmas – when the deadline for an agreement is January the 13th.

Alliance Leader Naomi Long says she doesn’t think prolonging the debate will break the deadlock………….