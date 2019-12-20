Harps and Derry know 2020 Premier Division fixtures

The fixtures for the 2020 Premier Division season have been released by the SSE Airtricity League.

Finn Harps will start the season at home, hosting Sligo Rovers in the north west derby on Friday 14th February.

Derry City will be away to the champions Dundalk in the first series of games.

The first of the Harps Derry derbies follows seven days later on the 21st February with the Ballybofey side making the trip to the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium.

Harps will entertain Derry at Finn Park on Friday 17th April while the third meeting of the rivals is penciled in for 5th June in Derry.

The final Premier Division clash of the two will be back in Ballybofey on the 14th August.

