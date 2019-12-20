Friends of Lifford Hospital promise more “direct action” in 2020

The Friends of Lifford Hospital say they will take more direct action in 2020 to highlight what they believe is the imminent closure of the facility by stealth.

Over the next two weeks, the two remaining long stay residents will be transferred, and last night, a public meeting in Lifford called for a concerted campaign to call for the retention of services locally.

Oireachtas members either attended or sent messages of support, with the exception of Minister Joe Mc Hugh, which drew some criticism from the crowd.

John Quinn is Chair of the Friends of Lifford Hospital – He says they’ll be guided by the community……..