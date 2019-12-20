First Fortnight Festival takes place in Letterkenny in New Year

The First Fortnight Festival will take place in Letterkenny in the New Year.

The Mental Health Arts and Culture Festival utilises arts and culture to challenge mental health stigma while supporting vulnerable people through creative therapies.

The First Fortnight Festival will be launched on January 8th at 8pm at An Grianan Theatre Letterkenny.

On the night speakers will include, artists from the exhibition, event leaders, representatives from mental health services and a special guest TBC.

Patrick Nwaorkorie, HSE Mental Health Engagement Lead, CHO 1 is encouraging people from all walks of life to attend, to hear from the speakers and see the beautiful and thought provoking pieces of art that often communicate more than words are capable of.

Attendees will also hear perspectives on mental health as well as some words from the organisers of the other events in Letterkenny and wider Donegal.

People are advised that all events are free of charge but you must register online.