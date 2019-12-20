Creches offered quotes by last insurer left on market

The Department of Children and Youth Affairs says 1,382 creches across the country have been offered quotes by Allianz – the last insurer left in the market.

It’s urging creche owners to reassure parents they have cover for the New Year after a major insurer pulled out of the market.

The government’s announced a 1,500 euro payment to help childcare providers cope with the rising cost of insurance.

Fianna Fail’s spokesperson on Childcare, Anne Rabbitte, says families shouldn’t be facing this sort of uncertainty over Christmas: