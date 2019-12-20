Challenging outlook for Donegal hotels for 2020 – IHF

It’s a challenging outlook for Hotels in Donegal for 2020.

That’s according to the Irish Hotels Federation as results from the latest industry barometer show that business sentiment is continuing to fall with just over a third reporting a positive outlook for next year.

The uncertainty over Brexit and the high cost of business has been blamed.

While almost half of hoteliers reported an increase in business for the year, 44% reported a fall.

Paul Diver, Chair of the Donegal branch of the IHF is calling on the Government to put more supports in place to assist tourism businesses.