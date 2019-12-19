‘We’re fed up continuously shaking buckets’ – Bluestacks Manager

The Manager of the Bluestacks Foundation says it’s embarrassing at this stage to be continuously shaking buckets to keep their service afloat.

Wendy McCarron was reacting to a meeting between the Minister for Disabilities and Donegal Representatives yesterday evening in a bid to secure additional funding for both the Bluestacks Foundation and iCare.

Both Donegal organisations were granted interim funding for 36 thousand euro respectively in February despite the HSE estimating that they required much more than that.

Ms McCarron says while the Minister did show commitment to looking further into their plight, the facts of the matter is that the HSE simply does not have the money to support them: