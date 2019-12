Donegal’s Oisin Gallen could miss most if not all of Donegal’s National League Division One campaign with a shoulder injury.

The injury occured in training and the MacCumhaills man had surgery on the shoulder last week in the Sports Clinic, Santry.

It’s a blow to Declan Bonner and to Under 20 Manager Shaun Paul Barrett who was hoping to have the sharp shooter for the championship which starts in February.

It’s the second time in recent seasons that Gallen has had a problem with the shoulder.