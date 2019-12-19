Shots fired at family home in Omagh

An investigation is continuing after shots were fired at a family home in Omagh.

The incident happened in the Clonmore Gardens area yesterday evening at around 6pm.

It’s understood that number of shots were fired through the kitchen and an upstairs window of the house.

A woman and two children who were inside the house at the time, were not injured, but were left badly shaken.

A PSNI spokesperson described it as a “reckless attack on a family home with no regard to the lives of those inside or anyone living nearby”.

Detectives are appealing to anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any information which could assist them with their enquiries to contact them in Omagh on 101.

Alternatively information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.