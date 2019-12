Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle is asking if services are are being scaled down by the HSE as a money saving exercise.

He was speaking after figuires supplied to him showed that the Seaview Respite Service in Mountcharles, which has been closed for most of 2019, cost €320,500 to operate this year, compared to almost €478,500 last year.

Deputy Pringle is asking what the money spent this year was spent on, and what happened the money that was saved………….