People asked to participate in Sliabh Liag parking consultation

The Leas Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council is urging people to examine the proposed new parking By-Laws for Sliabh Liag, and make their views known.

Noon on Monday is the deadline for submissions.

The draft By-Laws can be accessed HERE

Cllr Niamh Kennedy says its’s an important issue for local people as well as for the tourist sector, and having secured substantial investment for the cliffs, it’s important that the protect and enhance what’s there.

She was speaking on today’s Nine til Noon Show…………