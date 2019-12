Police in West Tyrone are reminding people to take extra care to keep homes and belongings safe, its after another house was broken into in Castlederg.

Sometime between 9am on Sunday morning and 2pm yesterday afternoon entry was forced into a property in the Ashleigh Court area.

It’s believed a sum of cash and some jewellery was taken.

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area, to contact them on 101.