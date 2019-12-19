Man being sought for drug offences since 2015 arrested in Donegal

A man who Gardai have been seeking for drug related offences since 2015 has been arrested following a search in the Mountcharles area of Donegal on Friday.

The search was carried out by the District Drugs Unit, the Regional Support Unit and local Gardaí.

Gardai say the amount of equipment discovered at the premises has led them to believe a grow house was being set up.

He remains in custody at this time and will appear at Court in Dublin tomorrow.

Gardai are warning landlords to be extremely careful when renting /letting a property and to always vet any potential tenants.