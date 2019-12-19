Government’s funding commitment to A5 ‘steadfast’ – Ross

The Transport Minister has told the Dail that while uncertainty over a start date for the A5 remains, the Irish Government’s funding commitment is steadfast.

He was responding to Cavan-Monaghan Deputy Brendan Smith who told Minister Shane Ross that the inadequacy of infrastructure in border regions will exacerbate problems and economic challenges which will arise from Brexit.

Deputy Smith appealed to the Minister to ensure there are no delays in the funding being made available when delays due to a public enquiry in the North are overcome:

Minister Ross in response says the Government is fully committed to supporting the Western Transport Scheme coming to fruition as soon as possible: