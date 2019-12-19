Entrys open for DMC Mini Stages Rally

The Donegal Motor Club have announced that the Regulations and Entry Forms are now available for the up-coming Lagoon Bar and Restaurant Mini Stages Rally on www.donegalmotorclub.com

This is the first event of the year and it is expected to draw a good entry with the lure of the Donegal Hills.

As an incentive for all competitors, that are fully paid up by the closing date, they will be entered in a draw for a free entry to the event.

Clerk of the Course Johnny Baird said:

“We are expecting a good interest in the rally as it’s the first event of 2020.

I urge competitors to get their entry in early, and the added bonus of the free entry will be a late Christmas present for one lucky crew”

As always, we need marshals and anyone willing to help to make the event a success and safe.

If you’d like to be part of the team, please contact donegalministages@gmail.com

The event is the first round of the Donegal Commercials Club Championship.