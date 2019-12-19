€44.58 million to be spent on Donegal’s National Roads in 2020

Donegal County Council has been allocated almost €44,580,000 for national roads next year, with the vast majority of the allocation on road improvement projects.

Over €33 million will be spent on the N56, continuing a number of major projects in West and South West Donegal.

€2 million will go towards the Ten-T project, €1.2 million on the N14 between Rossgier and Tullyrap, and €500,000 on the Four Lane Road between the Polestar and Dry Arch Roundabouts in Letterkenny.

Leas Ceann Chomhairle and Donegal Deputy Pat The Cope Gallagher says it’s a significant increase on the 2019 figure…………..