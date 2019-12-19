Donegal TDs Insurance Bill ready to be signed into law

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty’s bill on consumer insurance reform has officially passed all stages of the Oireachtas.

The Consumer Insurance Contracts Bill was approved by the Dail last night, having passed through the Seanad last week.

The Bill is expected to be signed into law by the President by the end 2019.

The legislation would reform insurance contracts, increase transparency and shift the balance in favour of the consumer.

Taking to social media last night Deputy Doherty says the bill will be a game changer: