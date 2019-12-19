Donegal Hotelier hits out over weather alerts impacting businesses

Serious concern has been raised over the impact weather warnings are having on local businesses.

It’s claimed that last weekend’s yellow warning resulted in 20% of business being lost by hoteliers in Donegal with a significant number of bookings being cancelled.

It follows questions about the consistency of warnings with Met Eireann facing backlash over last night’s yellow alert for Donegal despite winds being much more severe than anticipated.

Donegal Hotelier Brian Dermot says there needs to be a complete overhaul in how these warnings are issued as its having a huge knock on effect on the rural economy: