Works at Carndonagh Community Hospital to start in 2020

Planned upgrade works at Carndonagh Community Hospital are said to be progressing with a construction plan now confirmed.

Tenders are currently being sought with the HSE saying a decision is imminent.

Work is expected to begin in Buncrana in a couple of months to erect a new temporary ward while works are carried out in Carndonagh.

While essential upgrade works at Carndonagh Community Hospital are set to commence in the second quarter of 2020.

Local Cllr Albert Doherty says the project has faced a few delay and this is a welcome development: