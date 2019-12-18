Underage roles for Rory Kavanagh and Maxi Curran

Donegal GAA have filled two under age managers roles with the appointments of Rory Kavanagh and Maxi Curran.

All Ireland winner Kavanagh is the new manager of the Donegal u15 Academy Squad Program for 2020.

The St Eunan’s clubman was previously a Buncrana Cup winning coach two seasons ago.

Maxi Curran has taking up the position of the manager of the U14 Academy Squad.

Maxi has a extensive background in coaching at all levels in the county, right up to senior men and women.

Both Rory and Maxi along with their coaching teams with work closing with the GDM Aaron Kyles and Karl Lacey providing support to them over the coming season.