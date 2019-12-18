Ollie Horgan – Good buzz and feeling around Finn Park

Ollie Horgan has said there is a renewed enthusiasm around Finn Park ahead of next season.

The Harps Manager is calling on Harps supporters to row in behind the club as preparations for the 2020 campaign intensify by availing of the early bird offers on season tickets either via the club website or from the clubhouse each day this week.

Ollie who is the thick of rebuilding a squad for another Premier Division tilt has backed the new 12 person board which was elected last weekend and says there is a new energy in the close season.

He was speaking with Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine Til Noon Show…